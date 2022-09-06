Let's do another song; I'll pay cash, not in kind - Shatta Wale to Michy

Entertainment of Tuesday, 6 September 2022

Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, after his breakup with Michy, has shared an image of her for the first time, asking for a second collaboration with him on another song.



According to the self-acclaimed "Dancehall King," he will not pay her with sex but with money since they are no longer an item.



“This is how it should be done. We built this “Symbol of hope” Thank you. Now I can sleep. In fact, let’s do another song. This time I won’t pay you in kind but cash,” Shatta shared on Instagram on September 5, 2022.



His post was accompanied by an image of the socialite turned actress at the just ended "Ashaiman to Da World" Festival hosted by Stonebwoy.



In the picture, Michy was captured wearing a three-piece suit in orange that she matched with a pair of sneakers.



Her hands were opened wide, symbolizing a person with an open heart.



Over the weekend, Shatta Wale called on Ghanaians to go and throw their weight behind Stonebwoy as he hosts his yearly concert, ‘Ashaiman to da World’ Festival.



In a post the self-acclaimed ‘Dancehall King’ shared on Twitter, he cited that for him to speak evil about Stonebwoy, he will choose to ask people to go and support the artiste as his show came off on Saturday, September 3, 2022.





