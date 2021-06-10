You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 06 10Article 1283020

Let’s castrate all rapists – Efya

Ghanaian musician Efya Nokturnal has gone wild on rapists who recorded, drugged and raped an alleged lesbian.

The woman, Elladeevah Ellios broke the news on her Facebook page that she was drugged and raped by a group of men.

The traumatised woman who claimed she was raped for two days called on the general public to come to her rescue.

Reacting to the incident, Efya who appeared to be extremely pissed called for all rapists to be castrated. She opined that no one should be raped because of their sexuality or what they believe in.

The singer said she takes everything rape seriously. She is leading calls to demand justice for the lady.

Efya also lashed out at those supporting the perpetrators of the crime because of the ladies sexuality. She warned that those who have nothing better to say should keep their mouths shut.

