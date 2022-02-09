Let's adopt and showcase our rich history to the rest of the world - Mr. Root Eye to filmmakers

Movies of Wednesday, 9 February 2022

Celebrated Ghanaian media personality cum musician, Mr. Root Eye, known in private life as Mr. Kwasi Nyarko-Ofei, has called on the creative industry especially filmmakers to adopt our rich history and showcase them to the rest of the world.



The former host of TV3's popular show, Music Music, in an in-studio interview with Nana Amoako Da Black child on E-Zone on Ash FM 101.1mhz expressed his displeasure in the "comic dominated" industry.



Reacting to whether or not he patronizes the Kumawood/Ghanaian movies, he said he's not such a big fan of West African movies because he believes the filmmakers in the region couldn't live up to his expectations.



"Truly I must admit, I'm not such a big fan of (not just Kumawood movies but) movies made in West Africa; Nigeria, Ghana and the rest", he said.



"Some point in time, I felt they could take it (the movie industry) to another level but my expectations weren't being met, so I was disappointed", he continued.



The multi-talented Ghanaian entertainer who shot to fame with his popular "Sweety Sweety" single on Reggie Rockstone's 1997 "Makaa Maka" debut album, quickly added that judging from the technical perspective, some of the Kumawood movies produced in recent times are brilliant.



"Recently, like in the last two or so years, most of these Kumawood movies I watched, judging from the technical perspective (lighting, camera and sound), they're doing great stuff", he said.



He urged filmmakers to "shift a little away" from the comedy movies and concentrate on our rich historic stories, like the Yaa Asantewaa war.



"Ghana as a country has such a rich history that filmmakers can adopt some of these stories and showcase them in our movies and shift a little away from the comedy because it looks like all of them seek to make people laugh", he added.



To capture everyone's expectations, the broadcaster who believes the technical department; editors, videographers, and others are near perfection advised them to use the medium to educate, preserve our culture and history to uplift the game.



