You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 04 13Article 1514909

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 April 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Let my name rest! – Kelvyn Boy on baby mama assault, ‘Green Card’ brouhaha

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kelvynboy is a popular Ghanaian aftrobeats singer Kelvynboy is a popular Ghanaian aftrobeats singer

Kelvynboy responds to critics

Kelvynboy allegedly impregnates US-based 'client' for Green Card

Kelvynboy trends over accusations

Amidst claims of assaulting his baby mama, and impregnating a rich white woman for a Green Card, Kelvyn Boy has asked Ghanaians to cut him some slack.

Basking in the fame and glory associated with the success of his new smash hit ‘Downflat’, news of Kelvyn Boy’s arrest, trial and bail by an Accra High Court over the assault also went viral.

Despite all attempts by his camp to debunk such rumours, it kept resurfacing and now the Afrobeats singer who appears fed up has taken to social media to vent.

In a post which appeared to be churned from frustration, Kelvyn Boy said:

“Ah so you people no go make my name rest for this country??”

How the rumours started

A lady named Esther Abrefi Owusu, was the first to storm social media with claims that Kelvyn Boy is at loggerheads with his longtime girlfriend because he has found another (married).

While claiming that Kelvyn Boy constantly assaults his baby mama, the said lady, who claimed to be her friend gave an account of what ensued in their home.

"Deborah and Kelvin are not married but he has gone to do knocking. He has been beating her and when they release him he will still go and beat her again. She told me that Kelvyn said the white woman is his client who wants to help him secure Green Card. The woman is older than him, she is older than me too. The woman intentionally got pregnant for him and Kelvyn did not tell Deborah initially but she found out from their chats on his phone," she stated in an audio which made rounds on social media.

Kelvyn Boy and his baby mama, Deborah, have two kids together.

Watch the post and social media reactions below:




























Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment