Let me die, If I don’t take a bullet for Davido – Logistic manager swears

Entertainment of Sunday, 30 January 2022

Source: naijaloaded.com.ng

Davido’s Logistics manager, Israel, has vowed to do what no one else will attempt for the Nigerian singer.



The controversial aide said he is prepared to die if he fails to take a bullet for Davido.



To cement his statements, Isreal was captured in a video making rounds on social media pouring Whiskey on the ground whiles swearing an oath.



By this Isreal has established that the earth should strike him dead if he fails to sacrifice his life for his boss.



Some social media users are of the view that Israel is under the influence of alcohol adding that he will regret his statements when he is finally sober.



Others are also more curious about Israel’s unusual and strange loyalty to Davido.



As expected, some individuals also found the act funny and have since tagged Davido in the post.



Watch the video below.



