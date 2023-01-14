Let everyone receive the support they give out – Sabinus shades Omah Lay

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has taken a swipe at musician Omah Lay for accusing his colleagues of not supporting his music career.



Earlier, the “Understand” crooner, had taken to his Twitter account to express his frustration about people who have failed to support him out of “fear.”



Reacting to this, Sabinus in a tweet, wrote that people only get the support they gave out to others, suggesting that Omah Lay had not helped any of his colleagues so it was impossible for him to get the support he seeks.

He wrote;



“Let everyone receive the same support they give out if you don’t support so forget getting it back”