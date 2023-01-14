You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 01 14Article 1695407

Entertainment of Saturday, 14 January 2023

Disclaimer

Source: www.mynigeria.com

Let everyone receive the support they give out – Sabinus shades Omah Lay

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Sabinus and Omah Lay Sabinus and Omah Lay

Skit maker, Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, popularly known as Sabinus, has taken a swipe at musician Omah Lay for accusing his colleagues of not supporting his music career.

Earlier, the “Understand” crooner, had taken to his Twitter account to express his frustration about people who have failed to support him out of “fear.”

Reacting to this, Sabinus in a tweet, wrote that people only get the support they gave out to others, suggesting that Omah Lay had not helped any of his colleagues so it was impossible for him to get the support he seeks.
He wrote;

“Let everyone receive the same support they give out if you don’t support so forget getting it back”

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

A former Chief Director of the Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr. Solomon Atiim Asoala

Chief Director of Works and Housing retires

Sportsleading sports icon

Asamoah Gyan and Floyd Mayweather

How Asamoah Gyan was blocked by bodyguards from meeting Floyd Mayweather

Businessleading business icon

Ghana Water Company Limited

GWCL blames acute water shortage in Kumasi on ECG

Africaleading africa news icon

A young girl holding her passport

Top 5 most powerful African passports of 2023

Opinionsleading opinion icon

A picture of a mammogram

Tamale Teaching Hospital lacks a working mammography unit - What does this mean in the breast cancer fight?