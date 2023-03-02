Let’s console Dr Likee over death of his baby- Kolege to Actors

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 March 2023

Source: atinkaonline.com

Kumawood actor, Collins Oteng, popularly known as Okomfo Kolege, has called on colleague actors to console, support, and/or commiserate with colleague actor and skit maker, Dr Likee, over the death of his three-month-old baby.



It was reported on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 that Ras Nene, known in real life as Ebenezer Akwasi Antwi has lost his three months old baby girl.



Although the cause of death is unknown, Kumawood actor Okomfo Kolege and colleague actor Kyinkyinaa Twaan announced it on social media.



The two, along with a few other friends, were seen consoling their friend, also known as Ras Nene, in the video shared by Zionfelix.



While consoling his friend, Komfo Colleague expressed his sadness over the death of the baby and how painful it was to lose a loved one, having been through a similar situation in November 2022 when he lost his wife.



“Today is a black Tuesday, we did not hear any good news; our brother has lost his three-month-old baby, and I encourage all of us, especially our brothers in the movie industry, to console him as you did for me,” he said.