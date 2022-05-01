Lekzy Decomic's controversial jokes at Asamoah Gyan's book launch

Entertainment of Sunday, 1 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asamoah Gyan launches maiden book



Lekzy Decomic delivers rib-cracking comedy



Ghanaian comedian rates speeches of former presidents



Ghanaian comedian, Lekzy Decomic on Saturday delivered one of his best performances at Asamoah Gyan's book launch at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra.



Lezxy Decomic served President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the host of dignitaries at the event with rib-cracking jokes on how former president's answered tough questions at press briefings.



He noted that unlike the days of John Mahama when comedians had a lot of content, President Akufo-Ado has made their work difficult with his big grammar which sometimes even confuses journalists.



He also named John Agyekum Kufuor as a slow speaker and the late Jerry John Rawlings as the man journalists feared to ask follow-up questions due to his personality.



In a video captured by GhanaWeb, he stated: "Honourable Kennedy Agyapong... comedians are not getting jokes under your government. It is like Nana Addo has taken the government so personal, like his father's property. Those days we were getting jokes. Meet the Press, you'll ask the president a simple question 'how are you fighting galamsey?'. He'll speak big English...you'll ask journalists, what did Akufo-Addo say? They will answer saying 'Charley the man he be deep'...but under our former president, John Mahama it was great. He was giving us a lot of content."



Attendees couldn't help but laugh their hearts out at the comedy performance which also centred on notable football personalities in the country, including President of the Ghana Football Association, Kurt Okraku who was present at the book launch.



Watch the video below:









Also watch the latest episode of Moans & Cuddles below:



