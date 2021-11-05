Lekzy Decomic readies for ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ on Nov. 6

Entertainment of Friday, 5 November 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Standup comedian Lekzy Decomic is set to deliver an enthralling performance at his maiden ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ show slated for Saturday, November 6, 2021.



The comedian with more than eight years of experience in the industry promises to make the night a memorable one considering that he has put together witty scripts for the event expected to be held at the Snap Cinema, Accra.



“It has taken me over eight years to prepare for this day”, Lekzy Decomic tells GhanaWeb. “I’m actually investing my all in this show. This comedy special isn’t a normal show. It’s an experience of a sort. Every bit of it will bring memories.”



Lekzy Decomic has carved a niche for himself as one of the top standup comedians in the country. At every event he has performed at, Lekzy Decomic has left lasting impression on patrons.



In 2017, he was adjudged the best comedian during the 2017 People’s Celebrity Awards.



Lekzy has been touted as a flawless impressionist considering his ability to mimic famous people and it is expected that he will marvel patrons of ‘Too Cute To Be Mute’ with yet another stunning performance.



Other comedians billed to perform are Ob Amponsah, Kojo Pjay Oh Joo, Dwomoh, among others.