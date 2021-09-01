Lekzy Decomic appreciates the media

Entertainment of Wednesday, 1 September 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Standup comedian Lekzy Decomic has sung the praises of the media for its resolve to project the comedy industry.



Lekzy Decomic who intends to stage a comedy show ‘Too Cute to Be Mute’ in November, said in times past, the comedy sector and practitioners became a subject for discussion “only when we’ve done something wrong”.



The narrative, he said, has changed as comedians have been in the news for excelling.



“I want to applaud the media for making room for standup comedians lately…” Lekzy Decomic told GhanaWeb. “You could see some improvement. They push anything positive they see, they throw more light on people doing skits, standup comedy and other aspects of comedy. I want to commend them for that tremendous support.”



A number of celebrities have expressed discontentment over what they say is a deliberate attempt by the media to report and discuss only negative events instead of trumpeting on the positives. They have argued that the media does so for ratings, citing the ‘bad news sells’ mantra to back their claim.



While some maintained that the practice is out of shed wickedness, a comparison between the Ghanaian media and its Nigerian counterpart has not been left out of the conversation as the former has always been poked and asked to learn from the latter.



In July this year, however, Sarkodie said contrary to the claim that the Ghanaian media is fond of projecting showbiz personalities in a bad light, the Nigerian media is worse.



“Way back when I wasn’t visiting Nigeria, I had a different perception about the place but I think it is everywhere. Nigerians are even way too harsh as compared to Ghana in terms of media criticisms. They go very hard on their artists. When I listen to it sometimes, it’s unbelievable,” Sarkodie stated in an interview with Nigerian journalist, Adesope.