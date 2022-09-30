Lekzy Decomic all set to crack ribs at 'Too Cute To Be Mute'

Entertainment of Friday, 30 September 2022

Lekzy Decomic together with other Ghaianain rib crackers are set to entertain fans at the second edition of 'Too Cute To Be Mute' at the National Theatre.



The likes of OB Amponsah, Funny Face, Clemento Suarez, and General Ntatia are billed to perform at the comedy special alongside Kenya comedian, Simy.



Also, audiences will be thrilled with a musical performance from Mr Drew and others.



The much anticipated 'Too Cute To Be Mute' comes off on Friday, September 30 at 7:00 PM.



Lekzy speaking on E-Forum with Abrantepa on GhanaWeb TV promises one of the best shows in the history of Ghanaian comedy adding that it will be better than the first edition.









