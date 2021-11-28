Legendary bassist King Shabo reported dead

Entertainment of Sunday, 28 November 2021

Source: nydjlive.com

Legendary Ghanaian bass player King Emmanuel Paa Kofi Koomson ‘Shabo’ is dead.



The news of his death was reported by high life musician Kwame Asare Obeng also known as A Plus.



It is immediately unknown the cause of his death.



However, in August 2019, it was reported that the bassist was seriously taken ill and needed financial support for his medication.



An appeal for support was launched to raise finance for his upkeep but very little was heard of it.



King Shabo as he was affectionately called had a lot of influence and worked on loads of projects with various artists. He is reputed for working with music group Dobble on hit single 'Christy'.



A past winner of the Instrumentalist of the Year honour at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA), King Shabo formed the King Shabo Band in 2003; a six-piece band.



Before starting his band, the big-boned bassist played with bands such as EX 93 Dance Band, Musical Box, Takoradi Air Force Band.







