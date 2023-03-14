You are here: HomeEntertainment2023 03 14Article 1730333

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

'Leave people's husband, don't make mistake I did' - Actress to women

Actress, Halima Abubakar Actress, Halima Abubakar

Nigerian actress Halima Abubakar has advised her fans and women to stay away from married or break the homes of their fellow women.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Monday, March 13, 2023.

The actress who was hit with an undisclosed illness which made her quit acting in October 2022, thanked God for saving her and revealed that she is on a new journey.

She wrote, “Leave a life you would be proud of Thank you all for all the prayers and encouragement, love.

“I am on a new part to a new life, strive to be new you and stay safe and morally right.

“No do side chick o…see u soon Find a side business and leave people's husband. Let’s do this.

“DON'T MAKE THE MISTAKE I MADE… THE IDEA IS TO BE MORALLY RIGHT.”

