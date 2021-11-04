Leave partners who insult you – Rev. Eastwood Anaba advises youth

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 November 2021

Source: mynewsgh.com

Founder and Leader of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba has advised the youth both male and female not to settle with partners who insult them.



To him, if your boyfriend or girlfriend insults you, there is the need to call it a quit before thoughts of marriage even creeps in.



Also, he said when your partner looks down on you while in a relationship, there is the need to end things and not marry such a person because you have no future with him.



“Your boyfriend is always insulting don’t marry him, your girlfriend is always insulting you don’t marry her. Somebody is looking down on you before the marriage, you have not even entered yet cancel it,” he said.



He admonished his congregants to marry people who give them queenly and kingly treatment and not settle for less.



“You can only marry a man who treats you like a queen, you can only marry a woman who treats you like a king. Somebody who treats you otherwise is not worth your wedding ring, is not worth your intelligence, is not worth you sharing vows with.”



He continued “Listen, don’t ever marry a man who calls you a fool even before the wedding”.