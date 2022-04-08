Leave my 'sweet ex' alone, he's happily married - Sister Derby's comment on Medikal

Entertainment of Friday, 8 April 2022

Sister Deborah has admonished her fans to quit dragging her former lover, Medikal into her private life.



According to Derby who describes the award-winning rapper as her 'sweet ex', they have both moved on.



With the introduction of her new boyfriend David and also Medikal marrying actress Fella Makafui, it is now time to leave the past in the past.



In an interview with Nana Romeo on Accra FM, she disclosed that her ex seems not to like the idea of the public always associating him with her reason why she has called for an end to all the funny and silly jokes about their past love affair.



"Please leave my sweet ex alone. He has moved on and is happily married. Let's respect him and his marriage, I don't think he likes it neither do I like it and I also don't want David to feel uncomfortable," she noted.



She added that her boyfriend, David, also needs to be given the maximum respect as the new man in her life.



"I am happy to have David in my life. I feel we should just try and move on from the past. It was all fun and jokes but as you can see, I have stopped with the jokes...please leave my ex's name out of stuff. He doesn't like it," Sister Deborah stressed.





