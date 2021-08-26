Leave Asamoah Gyan and Joyce Boakye alone! – Delay to ‘nosy’ fans

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021
• Delay said Ghanaians should cut Asamoah Gyan and Joyce Boakye some slack
• According to her, Ghanaians should stop spreading lies that the two are secretly dating
• A leaked WhatsApp conversation between Asamoah Gyan and Joyce Boakye surfaced online
Popular television presenter, Deloris Frimpong Manso (Delay) has asked the public to desist from peddling rumours that Asamoah Gyan is in an amorous relationship with Kumawood actress Joyce Boakye.
It can be recalled that a viral WhatsApp chat in which a contact saved as Asamoah Gyan was trying to woo the Kumawood actress into having a secret romantic relationship.
Parts of the chat which fast circulated online read; “You’re pretty. Let me handle you. Nobody will know and don’t be scared. You’re in safe hands.”
The leaked conversation follows Delay’s earlier claims that Joyce Boakye is dating a popular footballer whose name was undisclosed.
But reacting to how social media users have concluded that the WhatsApp chat was indeed between the Black Star’s sticker and Joyce Boakye, Delay said;
“I never mentioned any footballer’s name so those pairing Asamoah Gyan with Joyce Boakye should desist from that. I only said she was dating a footballer but I never mentioned Asamoah Gyan’s name. As for those alleging that the leaked WhatsApp chat was between Asamoah Gyan and Joyce Boakye, I don’t believe it. Anybody can pick a phone and frame this up. I don’t believe it's Asamoah Gyan.”
According to Delay, Asamoah Gyan has the right to choose whoever he deems fit to date; adding that he is divorced.
“Even if Asamoah Gyan decides to make advances at Joyce Boakye, he is a free man. He is no longer married and there is nothing wrong with that. Even if he decides to date the actress, whiles having several other women, there’s nothing wrong with that. We are in a polygamous Ghana,” she asserted.
