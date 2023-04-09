'Learn to say sorry to your woman even if you aren't at fault' – Men advised

Entertainment of Sunday, 9 April 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Renowned Ghanaian Police Officer, Sa-ada Muhammed popularly known as 'Hajia Police' has stated that men should learn to say 'sorry' to their women even when they are not at fault.



According to the Afro-Islam pioneer and singer, whenever men apologize to women for no particular fault, it creates a feeling of joy and excitement amongst the couple.



“As for women they need a lot of care and the only thing is for men to learn how to say that I’m sorry to her or my dear please forgive me.



“That’s what we women expect from men even if you have not done anything wrong or you’ve not offended your women learn how to say that I’m sorry,” she stated in an interview with Amansan Krakye.



She added that saying sorry makes women submit and succumb to their men.



“That will make us happy and excite us women, so learn how to say sorry for doing nothing, and as for women if you’re able to say that she will follow you.



“She will do whatever you ask her to do so if men do these things there won’t be any war if men are able to romantically care for and caress their women,” Hajia Police concluded.