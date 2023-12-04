Learn to respect submissive women, don’t treat them as ‘fools’ - Rev. Obofour tells men

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

The founder and leader of Anointed Palace Chapel (APC), Rev. Obofour, has advised men to hold submissive women in high esteem and appreciate their efforts.



He noted that some men treat women who are submissive and supportive as ‘fools’ because of their willingness to heed to instructions and do things in accordance.



The pastor stated that some men who took such women for granted have been left with regret after those they dated afterwards failed to fill the gaps left by the previous one.



“If you’ve studied when a man gets a submissive woman who can help him when he is in need we say she is a fool. They would just have a sexual affair with the person and leave. The day that person becomes vigilant and decides to leave you, there is no way you will meet such a person again.



"A guy proudly broke up with his girlfriend and the five ladies who came afterwards couldn’t fill the gap the previous lady left. So it is not easy to get someone submissive like that,” Rev. Obofour said in a video shared by Express Gh TV on their Youtube channel and sighted by GhanaWeb.



He further advised, “It is like a man who helps his wife to pound fufu and people criticize him as being a fool, when he leaves, you will do everything on your own. When you do something for someone and the person rewards you, appreciate them and let them know that you admire them.”







