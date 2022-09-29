Learn to fix your broken marriages - Obaapa Christy advises

Entertainment of Thursday, 29 September 2022

Popular Ghanaian Gospel singer, Obaapa Christy, has advised couples not to easily give up on their “struggling marriages”.



She said partners should endeavor to reignite their ‘love flames’ instead of giving up each time a conflict erupts.



According to the ‘Glory’ hitmaker, each time a relationship is on the verge of breakup, couples must cast their minds back at old sweet memories and re-create them.



“Do you still remember your old lover? Do you remember how well you treated him/her while you were still in love? Do you remember all the long phone conversations that none of you wanted to even hang up?



“After marriage, you both threw all that away and it was now saddled with conflicts. Pick up the old love you threw away, dust it up, revamp it and repair your marriage,” she stated during a Facebook live.



However, it appears Obaapa Christy’s comments did not sit well with a section of the public as they have questioned why she couldn’t apply the same advice to her old marriage with Pastor Love.



According to some individuals, she has no moral right to preach about sustaining marriages when she failed to repair her's.



