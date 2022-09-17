Laziness cause of failed female celebrity marriages – Kumawood Actress

Entertainment of Saturday, 17 September 2022

Popular Kumawood Actress Esther Donkor known in the industry as Esi Guy Guy has explained that laziness has become a major cause of failed female celebrity marriages



A number of female celebrities in Ghana have had to end their marriages prematurely in view of irreconcilable differences with their partners to the extent that it becomes nasty in the media.



A section of Ghanaians are wondering why the majority of female celebrities especially gospel musicians are at the centre of these marriage challenges.



Popular Kumawood Actress Esi Guy Guy explained that “There are so many reasons why female celebrities are not having sustainable marriages but laziness is becoming a major cause.”



According to her “Most of the female celebrities value their work more than their marriages so they devote all their time to work instead of managing their homes.”



“A man is always a man and it will be difficult for some men to be loyal to a wife who has devoted all her time to her work all because she is a celebrity” Esi Guy Guy explained.



“When the man goes out and gets a lady who will have time for him and treat him with love, the man will surely love that lady and it will definitely cause marriage divorce. Men need women who can manage their homes not women who love and value their work more than managing their homes.”



Esi Guy Guy added “Most of the female celebrities despite all their busy schedules have devoted time to manage their homes and they are having a peaceful marriage”