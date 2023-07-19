Lawyer Nti discloses what ‘kicked him’ out of ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ series, drove him into hiatus

Entertainment of Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Ghanaian comedian, Richmond Amoako, popularly known as ‘Lawyer Nti’ has opened up on his darkest moments and how it forced him to make some tough decisions including abandoning his participation in the popular ‘Kejetia vs Makola’ series.



Lawyer Nti, one of the most loved characters in the popular comedy series, said he almost lost his sanity at the peak of his career because he wasn’t ready for the fame.



Speaking to Elsie Lamar on the ‘Talkertainment’ show on GhanaWebTV, Lawyer Nti said the overwhelming nature of the fame landed him in depression and drove him into a long hiatus.



“People are dealing with a lot. I will come out and make people laugh, go back home and cry. None of us was prepared for the fame. We only wanted to shoot a part of our radio program, put it on video, and see how it goes, and then boom! Things escalated. We were not prepared for what we experienced. It was overwhelming,” he disclosed.



In the midst of his tempestuous battle with depression, he disclosed how discovering and re-aligning himself with God brought him back on track.



The comic actor is currently back on the screens but with a different feel of craft.



Signed unto the Lynx Entertainment label, he is set to release his first project after the long break.



