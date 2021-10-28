Lawyer Nti clears misconception regarding his departure from Laser legacy

Entertainment of Thursday, 28 October 2021

Ghanaian comic actor, Richard Xavier Amoako popularly known as Lawyer Nti has cleared the misunderstanding people have about his parting ways with his former employer Laser legacy.



Responding to the circulating rumors about him no longer being with the team he however stated that it has nothing to do with his absence from the screens.



According to him, he decided to part ways with them because he was done working with them.



In an interview with Foster Romanus on e.TV Ghana’s Late Nite Celebrity Show, he said, “People work for companies and they move from other places to join others and it is the same thing happening now. Even before I worked with Laser legacy I worked with other people and I don’t think anybody will want to find out why I am no longer with them”.



He furthered that there is however no issue between himself and Laser legacy because he appreciates them and the time he spent working with them.



“It is just time for me to move. I moved from somewhere to laser legacy and in the course of working, I became Lawyer Nti. Maybe I have to go somewhere else to become President Amoako” he said.



Relating this to the many other speculations going on about him leaving the organization he stated that, “It is a very human thing to do and people always want to find reasons for things they don’t understand”.



Citing an example he said, “Someone sees you driving a car and they instantly conclude on how you got it not knowing how you struggled to get the money to buy the car but they relate it to things going on around you”.



The actor believes as humans we all make mistakes and sometimes these mistakes affect certain decisions we make and, “we also cannot please everyone because, even married people have issues, talkless of individuals coming together to work so even if there was an issue I don’t think the public is the best place to solve that”.