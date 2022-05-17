You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 05 17Article 1540562

Entertainment of Tuesday, 17 May 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw accuses pastors of watching pornography

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw goes hard on pastors Lawyer Maurice Ampaw goes hard on pastors

Maurice Ampaw descends on pastors

Maurice Ampaw encourages pastors to change their actions

Maurice Ampaw claims future generations will suffer because of the actions of pastors

Lawyer Maurice Ampaw has said the spirituality of some pastors has been dimmed because they watch pornography.

Speaking on Kingdom FM, the lawyer said he believes that pastors and youth in the church spend their free time watching pornography online.

He added that they participate in forums where they can deliberate on sex and other unproductive subjects that have no influence on their future growth.

“Many pastors in Ghana are found to be watch nudes, which is why their spiritual lives have suffered as a result of pornography,” he said.

The controversial lawyer also mentioned that he believes that Ghana’s future generation of leaders may suffer because pastors are the foundation for the youth to live a respectable life.

After sharing his thoughts, he went on to encourage clergymen to focus their energy on expanding their knowledge instead of wasting their data.

This won’t be the first time the lawyer has shared such a controversial thought.

In a previous interview, he warned couples who make noise when making love to seize with immediate effect referring to the fact that it is an offence that could land one in a court of law.

According to the lawyer in an interview, screaming indicates a form of sexual satisfaction among couples but the action by either one or both couples is tantamount to noise-making that disturbs the peace of the public.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Some critical voices under John Mahama have seemingly been missing under the Akufo-Addo era

Critical under Mahama, missing in Akufo-Addo's time: The four lost voices

Sportsleading sports icon

Former Inter Allies goalkeeper, Danso Wiredu Mensah

Here is the military officer who has been banned by GFA for role in match fixing

Businessleading business icon

Lecturer at the University of Ghana Business School, Dr Alexander Amankwa

'Stop behaving like a wife who prepares tasteless food yet asks for more money' - Lecturer to ECG

Africaleading africa news icon

Robert Mugabe Junior (Left) and Passion Java (Right) at a Zanu PF rally

Robert Mugabe Jnr hospitalised

Opinionsleading opinion icon

File photo/ Lions of Africa speak

The day lions from Ahanta mounted the podium in Rome to say their own stories