Law student and cybersecurity expert: Kuami Eugene shares details about ‘mystery girlfriend’

Entertainment of Thursday, 4 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian highlife crooner, Kuami Eugene has given a rare insight into his love life.



In his recent interview with Deloris Frimpong Manso on the Delay Show, Kuami Eugene shared some details about his current girlfriend noting that they have been on and off for a while.



“She is not a backup dancer, she studies law,” he retorted after Delay had sought to question him on his girlfriend whom he noted was responsible for procuring services of his house help.



He however noted that he used to be with a video vixen in a “moment” which is now “dead and gone.”



Asked by the hostess if his success has informed his current choice of a woman, Eugene noted that he pays attention to character and not just what field the person is into.



“Now you’ve gone for a female lawyer. It’s like men get a change in taste when you become successful?” Delay quizzed.



“It is not just law; she is in cybersecurity as well and it is also more about her character and how comfortable I am around her. That’s what is keeping us,” he noted.



The artist noted that his girlfriend insisted on getting him a house help as she did not feel comfortable with him living alone with his dogs.











GA/SARA