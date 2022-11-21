Law Muziq’s much anticipated ‘Feel Alright’ out now

Music of Monday, 21 November 2022

Source: Empress Neeta, Contributor

Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste Law Muziq has released his much-anticipated single dubbed ‘Feel Alright’.



According to the artiste, who is known in real life as Lawrence Setordzie, this song is his personal favorite on his upcoming EP.



"This song is actually my favorite song on my project because I recorded it with a special person in mind," he said in an interview with Empress Neeta.



‘Feel Alright’ comes off as the third song released this year from the project.



Law Muziq has worked with Ghanaian artistes like Tinny, Gasmilla, KK Fosu, Kwabena Kwabena, Quata Budukusu, Ruff & Smooth and has produced records dating back to 2004.



He is a seasoned producer credited for producing 80% of KK Fosu ‘s 6 O’clock album and rapper Tinny’s Ogboo in 2016 amongst other projects.



