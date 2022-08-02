Laurie Fonhoue crowned 2022 African Most Beautiful USA

Entertainment of Tuesday, 2 August 2022

Source: Phylx Akakpo

The Second edition of the much anticipated African Most Beautiful USA pageant came off last Saturday in New York City, USA.



The event happened on the plush Cornucopia Majesty Yacht with a beautiful display of rich African culture among contestants and exciting performances from top artistes.



Musicians Fameye, Akwaboah, Taylor Jaye, Jay Hover, and more took center stage to thrill the audience with back-to-back hit songs with DJ RBNice on the turntables throughout the night as the contestants battled it out for the ultimate crown.



This year’s edition of the African Most Beautiful USA pageant saw contestants from some African countries including Ghana, Kenya, Gambia, and Cameroon among others competing for the ultimate crown, car, and cash.



The ladies came out confidently to display their various values through traditional outfits, cultural display, and talent showcase to convince the Judges for the night made up of celebrated media personality Gifty Anti, 2018 Miss USA Andromeda Peters, Dr. Eric Pope Achaah, and Diane Lee Benson.



After a very competitive yet entertaining night, Cameroon’s Laurie Fonhoue came out tops winning the ultimate African Most Beautiful USA crown with Gambia’s Hawa Ceesay and Ghana’s Angel Kissiedu picking up second and third places respectively.



The 2022 African Most Beautiful USA pageant which is an annual event aimed at promoting the rich African Culture in the diaspora closed at 2 am with an after-party session on the Sun Deck of the plush Cornucopia Majesty Yacht as it cruised through the beautiful City of New York at night.