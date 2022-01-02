Laura Sika welcomes 2022 with ‘We Overcame’

Entertainment of Sunday, 2 January 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Ghanaian Gospel Songwriter Laura Sika has released her much anticipated single “We Overcame”.



The song, “We Overcame”, which is based on Revelations 12:11 and Psalm 91:2 is a declaration that the believer will surely overcome no matter how difficult the situation may be.



The single is a powerful praise song that stirs up great faith and releases the believer to trust God for greater things ahead.



Laura Sika, has been gradually making waves in the global gospel industry since the release of her debut single “Satisfied”.



The song, which made it to the top ten on the UK Christian/ Gospel charts and aired live on TBN UK, till today, enjoys massive airplay all across the world.



Locally, her music is defying all odds and has become a favourite for most people who are in search of authentic spirit-filled gospel music.



Commenting on the song prior to its release, the word minister and gospel song artiste said “God gave me the song, from the lyrics, melody, arrangement and composition. So truly, it's a song for His people. It is a song of triumph and victory”.



“We OverCame” is available on all music stores and digital platforms.