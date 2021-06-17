Launch of Ghanaija Music Awards slated for July

Entertainment of Thursday, 17 June 2021

Source: Ghanaija Music Awards

Ghana will host the launch of Ghana Music Naija Awards in July.



The scheme will bring together artists of the two West African countries - Ghana and Nigeria - to be awarded for their hard work and creativity.



The launch in Accra is also expected to unveil the Country Representatives of the scheme as well as the categories.



The main event is expected to be held by the end of the year 2021 in Nigeria. Plans are far advance to also host the event in the UK and USA.



The awards event is established to reward and celebrate musical works, talents, and creativity in Ghana and Nigeria while promoting the African cultural heritage.



Public votes determine which artists get awarded, alongside a jury of experienced African culture, media, and music industry experts/professionals.