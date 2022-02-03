Late Willie Roi’s Efe Keyz reveals people ask her why she hasn't 'blown'

Entertainment of Thursday, 3 February 2022

A protégé of the late Willie Roi, Efe Keyz, has disclosed that she is always pained when people ask her why she hasn't scaled successfully in the music industry.



According to the artiste, speaking with MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, whenever she was asked such questions, she was never sure of what to say.



“People ask me this question and I think they make me feel more down by myself. I do a show and people are like why are you not big? and I’m like why am I not big? I can’t answer that question.



“It’s more than just the talent, in Ghana talent is not enough. I think we all know that you need practically a team with a vision who can make your song go. Ego can make your talent shine. I personally know so many talents that I’m like what’s happening?” she said.



Meanwhile, after her former manager, Willie Roi, died, the artiste said she received threatening messages from people who hated her former manager.



According to her, these persons reminded her that her career was over without her manager.



In 2019, Ghanaian music producer, Willie Roi, who was the head of Zylofon Media’s Arts Club, was found dead in his apartment at the former Royal Rechester Hotel at East Legon.