Late Virgil Ablorh’s 200 pairs of sneakers sold for 'record-breaking' US$25 million

Entertainment of Friday, 11 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Sneakers designed by Late Virgil Abloh completely sold out



Virgil Abloh dies



Abloh celebrated



200 pairs of sneakers designed by the late American-based Ghanaian fashion designer, Virgil Abloh, have been completely sold out for a huge total sum of $25.3 million, according to a CNN report.



Ablorh, prior to his death, designed the Louis Vuitton and Nike "Air Force 1" sneakers, for the 2022 Spring-Summer.



He was also said to have been involved in the early organization of the auction prior to his demise.



The shoes, according to reports, ranged from size 5 to 18 and secured the highest price at $352,800 each. This is said to be more than 23 times its $15,000 original price.



Other pairs of sneakers designed by the late Ablorh also commanded a higher price and this includes a $1.47million pair of Nike Air Ships worn by basketball star Michael Jordan.



According to a popular American auction and brokerage company, Sotheby, it has received 10,000 bids totaling 40% of which came from Asia.



More than two-thirds of such bidder’s, according to the company, were aged under 40.



Charles F. Stewart, CEO at Sotheby's, commenting on the ground-breaking sales in a statement said; “record-breaking auction, which saw unparalleled global participation, was testament to Abloh's legacy as one of the most visionary artists and designers of his generation whose widespread influence and impact is still palpable."







Proceeds from the sales however are expected to be directed to the ‘Virgil Abloh Post-Modern Scholarship Fund’, a charity set up to support the education of promising students of Black, African American, and African descent.



The late Abloh, prior to his demise was the first black artistic director for Louis Vuitton menswear and the founder of Off-White.



He was credited for bringing in a youthful appeal to the brand, and for blurring the lines between high fashion and streetwear.



The late 41-year old talented designer died in November 2021 after privately battling a rare form of cancer for two years.