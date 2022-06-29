'Last Last' is a heartbreak song but everyone is turning up to it - Burna Boy

Entertainment of Wednesday, 29 June 2022

Source: mynigeria.com

Grammy award Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has revealed that his hit song “Last Last” is a heartbreak song.



He disclosed this in a video he shared of himself singing along with his fans.



According to him, although the song is a heartbreak song, people are jamming to it.



Burna Boy wrote, "when I make a heartbreak song but everyone is turning up to it."



His comment comes a few weeks after his ex-girlfriend, Stefflon Don released her version in a diss track.



Watch the video below...



