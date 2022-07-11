Lasmid credits LilWin for making ‘Friday Night’ a banger

Entertainment of Monday, 11 July 2022

Fast-rising Ghanaian rapper and singer, Lasmid Owusu Nathaniel has acknowledged popular movie actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, popularly known as LilWin, for his contribution in making his latest banger, ‘Friday Night’ a hit.



According to the winner of the season 8 edition of MTN Hitmaker, LilWin made the song popular by making videos with the song and sharing creative works centred on the song on his official Instagram page even before the song was officially released.



He added that the famous Kumawood actor had shared not less than 22 different posts about ‘Friday Night’ on his social media pages.



“The promotion started with LilWin. Big shouts to Kwadwo Nkansah. That time saf na we no release the song, we did a little video of the song and LilWin posted it for me. Aside from sharing the first ‘Friday Night’ post on Instagram on June 5, the award-winning actor subsequently shared a total of 22 separate posts regarding the song on his page as of July 7,” Lasmid told Andy Dosty on the Daybreak Hitz show.



Recently, Lasmid was in the news for crowning himself the biggest artiste in Ghana.



According to him, his unique style of singing has made him a hot cake and this is evident in the fact that his songs have dominated digital streaming platforms.



Reacting to his bold claims, netizens advised the ‘sika’ crooner to stay humble and focus on his music.



The ‘Friday Night’ crooner said his statement is not in any way designed to belittle anyone but judging from his meteoric rise in the industry, he believes he has what it takes to hold that bragging right and carry himself as the biggest act currently in the country.







