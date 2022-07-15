Lasmid claims 'best rapper' title

Entertainment of Friday, 15 July 2022

Lasmid says he's a rapper, not a singer



Lasmid says he can 'murder' any local rapper



Niara Marley hints at signing artistes from Ghana



New kid on the block, Lasmid announced that he will battle it out with any Ghanaian rapper for the new title he has conferred on himself on any given day.



According to the 'Friday Night' hitmaker, he considers himself the 'best rapper' in Ghana and warns that he will 'murder' any of his colleagues who calls for a lyrical battle or dares to challenge him.



"I will just 'murder' you, that is what I can say... I will just murder you (signs with his hands). I am the best rapper. I am the man. I am the best I've ever seen. I don't even want that comparison," he firmly declared on The Delay Show.



According to Lasmid, he categorizes himself as a rapper and not a singer.



Meanwhile, Nigerian singer, Naira Marley has expressed interest in signing the young champ who has been tipped as the next big thing in the industry among up-and-coming artistes.



“There are a lot of new Ghanaian artistes coming up that are serious and there are some of them I am trying to sign. I think they are already signed but I would really like to sign some of them...I am looking at a couple of young artistes I can sign. Lasmid is hard. The kid is really good."



Popular among Lasmid's songs include 'Friday Night', 'Sika' and 'Atele'.







We are back to back to back ????????????????????????????. @LASMIDOFFICIAL1 is here and on fire ???? @thedelayshow this Sunday at 5:30pm on Delay Tv YouTube and @tv3_ghana #adurobiankad3m #obiaaboa #obiaab3da pic.twitter.com/3MHMUEnSTi — The Delay Show Is Back On TV3 ????????☀️ (@delayghana) July 15, 2022

