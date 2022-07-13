Lasmid and I have no ‘beef’ – Hitmaker finalist reveals

Entertainment of Wednesday, 13 July 2022

Hitmaker finalist and rapper, Kofi Pages, has finally cleared the air and rumors of having a feud with his hitmaker competitor and ‘Friday Night’ single hitmaker Lasmid.



Speaking in an interview on Takoradi-based Y 97.9 FM, Kofi Pages mentions that he and the Hitmaker winner were “cool behind social media”, but were just trying to project themselves as solo artistes to make fame.





“We are very cool behind social media, but we are all artistes and we are all trying to push our brands out there, so I have to promote my music as he promotes his as well,” he said to Hypeman Ferggy on the ‘Y Entertainment Podium’ show.



Kofi Pages further revealed that he spoke to Lasmid upon hearing his hit record and even asked him for some lessons as to how he could also promote his songs.



“After I heard Lasmid’s song I called him to speak about the song and asked him how I could promote my song as well since he was out there and could show me some shortcuts or introduce me to people,” he added.



Kofi Pages revealed that he was happy for Lasmid and the successes he was chalking with his new song ‘Friday Night’.



“I am happy for him because it’s not easy and child’s play to get a hit song as he has gotten,” he remarked.



Kofi Pages is currently promoting his newest song ‘Boa Me’ featuring Takoradi-based songwriter Kofi Kinaata.