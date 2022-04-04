Lakeside Village, France Ambassador host diplomatic dinner

Entertainment of Monday, 4 April 2022

Source: Kofi Ansah, Contributor

Prestigious property investment developers, Lakeside Village yesterday held a diplomatic dinner at the residence of the France Ambassador in Accra.



The well-organized event was under the distinguished patronage of the French Ambassador to Ghana, Her Excellency Anne Sophie Avé, who in collaboration with @twinsdntbeg presented the “TwinsDntBeg Premier Photo Exhibition & Creative Showcase and dinner night.



The night of artistic displays, diplomatic and business conversation saw patrons watching and admiring the plethora of beautiful handiworks of the twin photographers at the gallery.



The Second Lady Mrs Samira Bawumia was among the high profile personalities who graced the event.



Also in attendance for the well-attended show were members of the Diplomatic Corp, top business executives, politicians and other high profile personalities.



The Second Lady lauded the organizers of the top-notch event, Lakeside Village for their delivery and celebration of the works of the young gifted photographers.



In like manner, the France Ambassador commended the organizers and the twins for following their passion with keen interest.

The event was climaxed with the cutting of a special birthday cake donated by the Second Lady to twinzdntbeg to mark their birthday which coincided with the event.



The Second Lady said, "I am happy to be part of your success story, you have worked hard, happy birthday, I am proud of you."