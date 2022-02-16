You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 16Article 1470292

Entertainment of Wednesday, 16 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lady unbuttons Kwabena Kwabena’s shirt, smooches him on stage

« Prev

Next »

Show Video

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Kwabena Kwabena is a popular Ghanaian high-life singer play videoKwabena Kwabena is a popular Ghanaian high-life singer

Kwabena Kwabena mobbed on stage

Kwabena Kwabena holds ‘Night of Love’ concert

Ladies drool over Kwabena Kwabena’s body

Halfway through his performance at the ‘Night of Love’ concert, Kwabena Kwabena, wasn’t spared by some teeming female fans in the crowd.

The highlife singer, who was standing at the edge of the stage during his performance, was swamped and dragged forward by some ladies and one of them got hold of him by his shirt buttons.

With her hands moving through his chest, the lady gradually unbuttoned Kwabena Kwabena’s red long-sleeved shirt and began twisting his nipples in a video making rounds on the internet.

Another lady spanked him on the butt and the ‘Tuemuda’ hitmaker who was seemingly enjoying all that was happening, maintained his position at that particular spot whiles beaming with smiles.

He then completely took off his shirt and performed the rest of his songs.

Kwabena Kwabena is said to have held his ‘Night of Love’ concert at the Eastern Premier Hotel in Koforidua on Valentine’s Day February 14, 2022.

Watch the video.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

A Plus and Abronye DC

Abronye’s coup comment proves some NPP communicators are ‘almost mad’ – A Plus

Sportsleading sports icon

Mark Adu Amofah and his wife Pearl Amofah

Watch heart-warming photo of former Kotoko player Adu Amofah and wife in US Army uniform

Businessleading business icon

McDan

McDan destroyed our businesses while building his at the airport – Raymond Archer

Africaleading africa news icon

A shot of the graveside | Photo credit: BBC Africa

Tanzanian man invests US$3,000 to build his own grave

Opinionsleading opinion icon

The late Atta Mills

Institute a full scale probe into Atta Mills’ death