Lady tattoos Wizkid’s full name on her chest

Entertainment of Wednesday, 8 February 2023

Source: mynigeria.com

A female die-hard fan of award-winning singer Wizkid has taken to extreme lengths to show her love for him.



The young lady drew a tattoo of the singer's three names “Wizkid Ayodeji Balogun” boldly on her chest.



Expressing her love for Wizkid, the staunch fan shared a video of her tattoo on social media.



The video has since created a buzz and social media users have reacted.



@_welbeck__ wrote, “Ashiere just imagine say we Dey date now Shey na so I go Dey see wizkid full name for ur body Abi okan e onibale”.



@toiyoabasi1, “God abeg. Even in marriage I cannot tattoo man’s name not to talk of… And the pain you go through for these procedures. Some people were obviously not loved at home”.



one CEOVS77 wrote, “Who Dey marry all this kind people self ? Make I Dey suck Bobby Dey see another man name for ur chest”.



One Kehrian_Bernice wrote, “Wizkid won’t even acknowledge not a single like!! That dwarf en”.



@_justsaysam, “I’m sorry for her….be like say this wan no get plans to marry”.



Watch video below



