Lady reveals her boobs block her view, she fell off a staircase once

Tabloid News of Sunday, 3 October 2021

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian socialite, Joyce Addo, has revealed that her boobs mostly block her view when she is in a brassier and recently caused her to fall off a staircase.



Speaking to DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa, Joyce who is popularly known as Busty GH indicated that due to the size of her boobs, she is unable to see clearly unless she is not wearing a bra. Joyce added that her minor accident kept her in the hospital for weeks.



“One problem that I face mostly is that I find it difficult to see while walking. Normally, you should see as you walk but unless I walk halfway or slanted. Unless I’m not in a bra because it covers my view. My family members are aware,” she disclosed.



Busty added that she recently fell off a staircase for the same reason. She said “especially when I’m climbing or descending stairs. While descending, I couldn’t see the stairs so I fell off and was hospitalized for two weeks. I had a cut on my head and they had to stitch it up.”



Joyce who now goes by her excellency further added that she had to change her social media handles because someone is impersonating her and taking monies from people. She has advised her followers to be wary of such persons.



Kindly watch the full interview below;



