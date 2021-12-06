Lady in red! Diana Asamoah 'switches up' in new photos

Entertainment of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Diana Asamoah dazzles in a red dress



Diana Asamoah unrecognizable in new photos



Fans react to Diana's viral images



Veteran gospel musician Diana Asamoah has once again made headlines with her fashion sense.



Every lady dazzles in a little black dress, however, the singer has proven that red is indeed the new black!



In photos making rounds on social media, the evangelist who is believed to be in her early 50's was spotted in a knee-level red dress which was complemented with a 4-inches pair of red block heels, a gold wristwatch and a red pair of sunglasses.



Evangelist Asamoah is the true definition of "age is just a number".



The gospel musician has given young models a run for their money.



Reacting to her viral photos, fans noted that the 'Akoko Abon' crooner "understood the assignment" from the outfit, hair, makeup to her pose.



On a scale of 1-10, how will rate Diana's look?








