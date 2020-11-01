Entertainment of Sunday, 1 November 2020

Lady Jay set to release ‘On Fire’ album on November 1

Globally acknowledged Ghanaian singing superstar Lady Jay has been consistent recently releasing hit after hit, and now she is on fire beyond the door of return as her latest music and video has magical and mystical feeling.



She has gone beyond the standards of transcontinental level and now in a special class of her own.



The unveiling of the latest video comes off on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the 4syte Mansion in Accra. It is going to be another exclusive show.



Lady Jay’s Fire is about to burn to remnants of mental slavery and modern colonialism.



Her single “Fire” is inspired by women empowerment and the Black Lives Matter movement.



Her production team led by the inventive Wael Hakeem of Wahala Entertainment has put together a striking video.



They have combined spirituality, morality, ingenuity and creativity to produce unique music and video that projects the royalty of the African.



The sound is a definitive afrobeat which can be used for dancing and meditating.



Lady Jay has been busy this year. After coming out with her debut EP “Anywhere you dey”, two of her songs, “Odo Nana” and “For You” got featured on HBO hit TV show “I May Destroy You.”



Lady Jay has been versatile in the African music industry for over a decade and has worked with some of the region's most influential artists including Sarkodie, Efya, BOJ, E.L, and Yaa Pono just to name a few. She is known to be the golden voice of West Africa and is known to have no limits to her talent.



She was signed by Wahala Entertainment in 2018 after she returned from Canada where she studied music business. The company works hand in hand with ditto music and since then released five singles and music videos which influenced a new generation of listeners.



She has also done her first virtual concert and is working on her famous live music concert “Magic Dream” held at the exotic Zen Garden.



Her concerts have set a new bar for live music in Ghana and attracted international attention, while a number of local TV stations are putting her on the spotlight.



The golden voice of Africa is coming up with various projects, one of which is titled “This is Africa.”



It is an anthem to all Africans and is a song that she holds very close to her heart. “This is Africa” is set for release later this year and is going to be the biggest project both Wahala Entertainment and Lady Jay have ever worked on.



She is also working on a number of projects with some of Africa’s biggest artistes and her team confirms that 2020 is going to be a big year full of astonishments.



Though Covid-19 tried to halt some of her projections, she is optimistic of achieving her goal.





