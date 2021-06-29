Lady Jay recounts her experiences on social media in new song 'Social Media'

Entertainment of Tuesday, 29 June 2021

Source: Ellis Adjei, Contributor

Prolific African singer Lady Jayhas explained her experiences on social media which got her depressed, and played a role in creating her new song music "Social Media".



In an interview with Berla Mundi on TV3's New Day, Lady Jay disclosed that she was brutally assaulted by her former manager, and when she lodged a complaint to the Ghanaian Police and subsequently the Ministry of Gender, her complaints were flatly disregarded.



Sharing the experience with tears in her eyes, the singer added that she resorted to social media to vent out her troubles but was merted the negative side of social media when she received numerous trolls which broke her down into depression.



Recounting her ordeal with Mzgee in a subsequent interview, Lady stated that 'people who don't know you, by just watching your social media they think they know everything about you', so she created the Social Media song to 'basically shine a light on the fact that not everything on social media is necessarily real'.



Aside from cyberbullying, Lady Jay was quick to add the often neglected advantage of social media, she added 'you can all be happy, we can laugh, we can enjoy watching other people's videos, without the negativity’.