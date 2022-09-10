You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 09 10Article 1620707

Entertainment of Saturday, 10 September 2022

Disclaimer

Source: etvghana.com

Ladies who make unnecessary noise during sex fake orgasm – Sex coach

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

File photo of a couple in bed File photo of a couple in bed

Sex Coach, Akosua Davies, has emphatically stated that women who make noise the most during sex normally tend to fake orgasms.

Speaking to Adwen the Love Doctor on e.tv Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’ show, she said, “Ladies who are fond of making a lot of noise during sex or love making normally fake orgasm. The real ones are calm and normally speak to you in the ear when they are about to reach orgasm.”

She explained that women normally fake orgasms when they are not into the men and want them to quickly get off.

“Those who are about to reach orgasm do not care about their partner because of the feeling they experience at the time,” she added.

The sex coach also emphasized that any woman reaching her orgasm takes control and tells you how she wants it but the ones who fake it just make unnecessary noise.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment

Newsleading news icon

Big faces spotted at funeral of Jospong's father

First Lady, Mahama, Alan, Ken Agyapong, others storm funeral of Jospong's father

Sportsleading sports icon

Kotoko home kit (L), Hearts home kit (R)

Hearts, Kotoko fans clash over who has unveiled the best kits for the season

Businessleading business icon

File photo

Power customers owe NEDCo GH¢1.27bn – Report

Africaleading africa news icon

Cameroon president Paul Biya and late Queen Elizabeth II

World's oldest Head of State: Cameroon president 'succeeds' Queen Elizabeth III

Opinionsleading opinion icon

Greater Accra Regional Chairman of the NDC Mr. Ade Coker

Dr. Duffour's Ahotor Project is better than Ade Coker's cheap TV sets