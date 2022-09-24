Ladies who enhance their bodies are greedy - Lady reveals

LifeStyle of Saturday, 24 September 2022

Source: SVTV Africa

Ghanaian lady, Thywill Kingson has called out ladies who engage in various body enhancements. Mama Gold, as she is well known, referred to such ladies as greedy individuals.



Speaking on SVTV Africa, Mama Gold mentioned that women must not force themselves for a body they do not have and accepts what God gave them because that is what they deserve.



“I call it greediness because if you don’t have that body in your family, don’t force it. If not, your mom would have opted for enhancement too. Why did your mom and aunties decide to maintain their bodies?



Accept the body God gave me. You can rock in whatever body God gave you. It depends on what and how to wear clothes to make you confident,” she stated.



Moreover, Miss Kingson added that such women often claim that it is to boost their confidence. However, Mama Gold noted that such comments are just words “to justify it to suit their conscience. Men also cause them to go under the knife.”



“If you decide to do the surgery because of a man. That same man will go after a lady without that body type because they want to taste every type. Don't do it to please men,” Mama Gold added.



She advised them to invest the monies for their family and children.