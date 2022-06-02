Ladies have powerful voices – Ayesem

Entertainment of Thursday, 2 June 2022

Source: yfmghana.com

Sensational Ghanaian Rapper and songwriter, Stephen Kwabena Siaw, known as Ayesem, has disclosed why he prefers writing songs for female artistes.



Ayesem, a product of Westside Legacy's record has proven to have a top-notch pen game by producing bangers for female artistes in the music industry.



In an interview with PM on Y97.9FM’s ‘Dryve Of Your Lyfe’, Ayesem said the mystery of writing songs for female artistes was because of their powerful voices.



According to him, it’s impossible to sing the songs he writes to his satisfaction, therefore, offering them to others, mostly ladies with powerful voices.



“I have written songs for lots of people that I can’t really recall but the popular ones are Sista Afia and Ms. Forson. Mostly I do it for ladies because of their powerful voices. Sometimes I do write songs and I feel like I don’t have the Kidi, Kwami Eugene kind of voices for some of the songs I write. So, I can’t sing it as I want therefore, I rather give it to someone who has a powerful voice,” he said.



Ayesem further indicated that writing was another form of cash flow for him. He admitted that writing pays him better than making his music.



“It’s also side business I do and that pays me well. I say it pays me more than when I drop my own songs. I write for them and get paid instantly, aside from that there’s this spilled sheet agreement and some royalties for writers as well that I enjoy,” he added.