Ladies challenge themselves as they moan live on Twitter for money

LifeStyle of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: ghbase.com

Thousands of ladies have participated in the moaning challenge

Ladies on Twitter have engaged in a battle of supremacy over who moans best.



In a quest to compete for the ultimate cash price, ladies have gathered on a particular platform to engage in moaning of all kinds for the listening pleasure of social media users.



The Twitter space where the challenge is taking place has since clocked over 15,000 active participants as well as curious listeners who are yearning to hear ladies moan live.



Some men have also bet on the challenge with their monies for the lady with the best moan.



Scores of social media users have since reacted to the trend.



The moaning Twitter space challenge was first hosted in Nigeria using the hashtag #MoaningWithOrgasmNG.







Use earphone guys, this moaning is mad???? pic.twitter.com/UkAZKap4Os — Bunnie the dicktator (@kiingpresh_) October 14, 2021

Heaven going go hard oo.. Moaning competition >>>>> Bible competition ???????????? pic.twitter.com/2FKxSdg0lL — ????????. ???????? ????????‍♂️ (???????? ????????????????????????????????????) (@abochie_) October 15, 2021

Jesus looking at Twitter NG after moaning in space last night knowing you all have given up on heavenly race pic.twitter.com/aflCnZX3BN — Ijoba ???????? ???????? (@baddest_cash) October 15, 2021

Wahala dey ooo... I don see our church choirmaster for moaning competition... ???????? pic.twitter.com/TwmxYr8hnP — OLÓYÈ▫️ (@Oloyedey4u) October 14, 2021

Country wey we want build cathedral the youth brim for somebody ein space top Dey listen to people dema moaning.. Wild wild wild — dingo. (@ksheldongh) October 14, 2021

Over 8k listeners on a moaning space??? Ibi so. I get 4.7k my eye get.



Hello @miakhalifa, how are you doing b?? — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) October 14, 2021

Omo,i don see my pastor for moaning space,abii no be his username i dey see? pic.twitter.com/5a3h4HXshg — THE SERIOUS GUY???? (@youngibadanboii) October 14, 2021

Just moaning oh not even live sex.???? pic.twitter.com/qiNgGbr2P3 — Comrade???? (@Oba_Comrade) October 14, 2021

Soro soke generation; fighting government by day, moaning by night



Very dynamic generation ???? — Sheni Coker (@sheni_coker) October 14, 2021