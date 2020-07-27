LifeStyle of Monday, 27 July 2020

Ladies: 4 easy homemade recipes to get rid of stubborn facial hair

Excessive facial hair growth in black women is often caused by hormonal changes.



Women develop excessive body or facial hair due to higher-than-normal levels of androgens, including testosterone. All females produce androgens, but the levels typically remain low.



Certain medical conditions can cause a woman to produce too many androgens. This can cause male-pattern hair growth and other male characteristics, such as a deep voice.



The presence of excess body hair can lead to feelings of self-consciousness, but it isn’t dangerous. However, the hormonal imbalance that can lead to it may compromise a woman’s health.



There are simple ways you can get rid of them and have the smooth facial skin you have always wanted.



Follow the steps below:



Pawpaw (papaya) and turmeric



The star bio-active enzyme found in papaya called ‘papain’, enlarges the hair follicle which inhibits the excess hair growth on your skin. Papaya also helps naturally exfoliating the skin, by removing the dead cells.



Method: Just peel the raw papaya and cut it into small pieces, grind them into a fine paste. Add a tablespoon of turmeric powder to the paste. With the help of your hands massage it on to the parts with excessive hair growth and let it sit for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with cold water.



Egg white mask



Aside from the fact that the mask sticks to all your facial hair and help you peel the excess growth off once it is dry, it as well nourishes your skin. Eggs are full of protein, which infuses the collagen booster your skin needs after a long day.



Method: Grab a bowl, take the egg white and mix it with a tablespoon of cornstarch and sugar. Keep beating until you get a smooth mixture. Apply the paste on your face, and let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes. When the mask dries and is hard enough, peel it off quickly. Rinse your face with cold water after peeling.



Lemon and honey mask



This home-made waxing alternative should work wonders for you.



Method: Take a bowl, and mix about 2 tablespoons of sugar, 1 tablespoon of organic honey, 2 teaspoons of lemon juice, and heat the mixture until it becomes paste-like. You can also thin the mixture by adding water if it tends to become too sticky. Keep the mixture aside for cooling. Take the paste and apply it on the affected areas. Grab a waxing strip and pull the hair out in the opposite direction.



Sugar and lemon face mask



Sugar only sticks to your hair and not the skin. Lemon, on the other hand, works as a natural bleaching agent and bleaches the rest of the hair while lightening the skin tone.



Method: You need to take a mixture of 2 tablespoons of sugar, a pinch of fresh lime juice(about 2 teaspoons), and a 9-10 teaspoons of water. Heat the mixture, and set it aside to cool down a bit. Apply the paste on your face and let it sit for about 15-20 minutes. Rinse it off with cold water.

