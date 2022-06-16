Lack of support from all sectors hindering Ghanaian comedy - Lekzy Decomic

Entertainment of Thursday, 16 June 2022

Lekzy Decomic has listed some challenges that have hindered the growth of the local comedy industry which is mostly rated below what is produced in Nigeria.



Ghanaian comedians in the past were tagged as 'not funny' with others calling them out for not investing in their shows and skits.



Over the years, they have worked hard to prove critics wrong by gracing big shows and taking their craft to other African countries.



One of the country's celebrated comedians, Lekzy, has disclosed that his colleagues are doing everything possible to 'survive', however, the lack of support from all sectors has been a major challenge.



"Every aspect of our entertainment, if you compare it to that of Nigeria, you'll realise we're lagging behind - from music, movies, standup comedy to whatever; apart from politics simply because we lack investors and many other things.



"Today, I'll solely focus on just Comedy...check locations these Nigerian guys shoot their skits to our own, I know the struggle the likes of Jeffrey Nortey and SDK go through just to get a correct location to execute some of their concepts..no matter how dope your content is if the location doesn't correspond with the concepts it'll appear wack also there are jokes Ghanaians are ok with when Foreigners tell them but their people is a no no," he wrote in a Facebook post sighted by GhanaWeb on Thursday, June 16, 2022.



Lezky recalled instances where his colleagues were chastised for their political jokes.



The comedian revealed that he was once confronted by a politician who felt attacked by his jokes. Based on his experience, Lekzy is of the view that some Ghanaians can't take simple jokes.



"In a country where you can't make political jokes without getting labelled. A country where religious jokes are a no go area, tribal jokes are prohibited but we've been here when many of these foreign comedians pick on anything and the people see it as a mere joke. When comedians get gagged it stifles creativity. My brother OB Amponsah has been a victim of such situation so many times.. I've been warned backstage by a politician before just because a joke didn't sit well with that individual, I won't even touch on the many curses I receive in my dm just because of a joke," he wrote.