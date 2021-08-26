Lack of communication and humility bedevilling many marriages – Reverend Minister

Entertainment of Thursday, 26 August 2021

Source: GNA

Many couples in the country are having serious marital problems, Bishop Richard Owusu Akyeaw, the Founder of Living Grace Ministry has said.



This is due to lack of communication, humility and mutual understanding, he said and therefore advised the youth to pray and prepare well before they enter into marriage.



Bishop Akyeaw who gave advice when he officiated a wedding at the Living Grace Ministry Chapel at Berlin-Top, near Fiapre in the Sunyani West Municipality cautioned that marriage was reserved for mature people and not boys and girls.



“Marriage preparation is not about the kind cloth to wear and parties to celebrate, but a direction from God”, he said, stressing “couples nowadays have left important elements that could sustain their marriages and are now concentrating on frivolities”.



The reverend minister urged couples to be sensitive to each other’s needs by showing love and compassion and endeavor to contain and resolve their differences to sustain their marriages, in the interest of their children.



“We should endeavour to compromise so that we can sustain the joy and peace in our marriages”, Bishop Akyeaw stated, and advised couples to plan together, and recommended the bible as the best manual for couples to follow to enjoy marriages.



Marriage, he explained, remained a divine institution that required a mutual agreement between man and woman, where women were ready to submit while men lead.