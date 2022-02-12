You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 02 12Article 1467769

Entertainment of Saturday, 12 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Yvonne Nelson hosts United Showbiz on UTV

Host Yvonne Nelson (host) with hosts on the show play videoHost Yvonne Nelson (host) with hosts on the show

The first edition of United Showbiz for the year 2022 is LIVE.

The show has a historic host in the person of Yvonne Nelson, who is sitting in for the main host, Nana Ama McBrown.

Yvonne is hosting the usual trio of A Plus, Bulldog and Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo.

They are joined by actor Majid Michel and Shatta Michy. The two, are part of Yvonne's upcoming movie, 'The Men We Want.'

The issues on board include: a look at 2021 in retrospect, major developments in the showbiz industry and issues around Valentine.

Watch the livestream below:



