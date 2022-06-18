You are here: HomeEntertainment2022 06 18Article 1564088

Entertainment of Saturday, 18 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

LIVESTREAMING: Vicky Zugah hosts 'TikTok' edition of United Showbiz

Vicky Zugah

Actress Vicky Zugah takes her turn as the host of today's edition of your popular weekend showbiz trend analysis show - United Showbiz on UTV.

She joins a long list of celebrities who have since the beginning of the year been sitting in for regular host, Nana Ama McBrown.

Call it the 'TikTok' edition, Vicky Zugah will be joined by some TikTok stars including:

Hajia Bintu

Asantewaa

Felicia

Jacqueline

Wesley Kesse

Akua


Watch United Showbiz below:

